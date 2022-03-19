AMÉRICATELESHOWTENDENCIASGRANDES LIBROSMIX5411
March 19, 2022
Breaking News

Iván Duque and the Ministry of the Interior announce electoral guarantees table

This meeting is convened by the electoral organization, political parties and electoral observers

Newsroom Infobae

March 19, 2022

The President of the Republic, Iván Duque, and the Minister of the Interior, Daniel Palacios, responded to requests to recount and rectify the election results of March 13 with an invitation to an electoral guarantee table.

The meeting was convened for this Tuesday, March 22, and it includes the supervisory bodies, electoral observation missions, the electoral organization and representatives of political parties interested in the electoral monitoring process.

News in development...

