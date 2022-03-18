Uruguay seeks to provide solutions to sectors affected by the war in Ukraine

Montevideo, 18 Mar Uruguay considers it a “priority” to provide solutions to economic sectors affected by the war in Ukraine, according to information released this Friday by the Foreign Ministry of the South American country. This communiqué reports on the meeting held for this purpose on Thursday by Foreign Minister Francisco Bustillo and private sector actors to “address the economic-commercial repercussions of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Uruguayan export flows.” At the meeting, which also included representatives of the embassies of Germany, Russia and the Netherlands, the Chancellor determined “as a priority the search for solutions and assistance on a case-by-case basis to affected companies and sectors”. According to the information provided, it was agreed between the parties “to work on a roadmap that allows for an agile and efficient contact, maximizing available resources” in order to try to resolve “the specific difficulties of the sector”. Uruguayan exports do not escape the difficulties faced by international trade due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, to the point that, days ago, the Minister of Livestock, Agriculture and Fisheries, Fernando Mattos, valued at 110 million dollars the value of retained goods (such as milk powder or meat) that should go to Russia. In addition, the rise in fuel and wheat prices, in a country with abundant use of flour in its daily diet, affects not only the productive sector, which, in turn, is the one that generates the greatest exports, but also the final consumer. On March 9, the president of Uruguay, center-right Luis Lacalle Pou, said that his executive will not establish a “price fix” to contain these increases, although he was analyzing “a mechanism” to try to minimize their negative effect. “They know that the practice of this government is not pricing. We believe that there are other mechanisms that can help balance and regulate this increase, that we also don't know how long it will last, because we don't know how long the conflict will last either. But it is better to be forewarned,” he said.