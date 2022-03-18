Russia desist from humanitarian resolution vote on Ukraine at the UN United Nations, United States, 17 Mar 2022 (AFP) - Increasingly isolated, Russia abandoned voting on Friday a humanitarian resolution on Ukraine in the United Nations Security Council because it lacked the support of its closest allies, announced this Thursday to AFP several diplomats who asked for anonymity.” They resorted to “co-sponsorship” for their text on the humanitarian aspect “and there has been no return,” said an ambassador who asked for anonymity, hinting that neither China nor India support the controversial Russian initiative and would not have voted in favour. Russia, which submitted a draft resolution to the Security Council on Tuesday, called for a vote on Wednesday before changing its mind and postponing it to Thursday and then to Friday.Moscow hoped to have the support of China and India, two countries that abstained on February 25 in the vote on the resolution tabled by the United States and Albania to denounce the “aggression” of Ukraine, and which Russia vetoed.” This week, perversely, Russia tabled a resolution that, among other things, called for protection for civilians, including women and children. It is a cynical game in the face of extreme human suffering,” British Ambassador Barbara Woodward said Thursday at the fifth Security Council meeting devoted to Ukraine since the Russian invasion on February 24.” Just when Russian forces attacked Mariupol,” in particular a theater that housed hundreds of people and children, recalled the British diplomat.” Ukraine will never be a victory for Putin. Regardless of the progress it makes, the people it kills or the cities it destroys,” warned US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield.PRH-AF/DGA