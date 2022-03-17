More than 98% of the people of Bogota have the complete covid-19 vaccination scheme

Fotografía de archivo en la que se registró a una enfermera al preparar una dosis de una vacuna contra la covid-19, antes de aplicársela a una mujer, en Bogotá (Colombia). EFE/Carlos Ortega

In Bogotá, 14,655,716 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been applied, according to the latest report on the SaluData public website of the Ministry of Health, with a cut-off as of March 15, 2022.

According to the graphic on the web, 95.8% of the population of Bogotá already have the complete vaccination schedule, an important achievement for the National Vaccination Plan.

Likewise, it is reported that of the total 872,288 children between 3 and 11 years old required to be vaccinated, 72.6% of this population has received first doses of Sinovac vaccine against covid-19.

The Mayor's Office recalled that, despite the good numbers in vaccination, we must not let down our guard and continue to apply biosafety protocols, especially in closed places and recalled that vaccines are not 100% effective in preventing the spread of covid-19, on the other hand, according to international scientific studies, they are highly effective in preventing infection, serious illness and death from the virus, so it has been shown that most people who become seriously ill are due to not being vaccinated, while others who are already fully vaccinated can get COVID-19, anyway, and not develop severe symptoms.

For this reason, it is possible for people to get covid-19 if they were recently vaccinated, only that the chance of becoming aggravated or hospitalized is much lower than if the protective doses were not available. That is why the Ministry of Health continues to encourage self-care to prevent the spread of infections.

Colombia reported on Wednesday 26 deaths and 626 new infections of covid-19, figures that confirm the low incidence that the pandemic currently has in the country, the Ministry of Health reported. With these data, the Andean nation has accumulated 6,078,487 cases, of which only 6,070 are active, while 139,361 patients have died from the coronavirus and 5,910,525 have recovered from the disease.

Of the 26 deaths of the day, all of which correspond to previous days, occurred in Antioquia (6); Bogotá (4); Cundinamarca and Norte de Santander (3); Huila (2), and Atlántico, Bolivar, Boyacá, Caqueta, Cauca, La Guajira, Meta and Santander (1). The highest numbers of infections, meanwhile, were recorded by Bogotá (170), Cundinamarca (97), Boyacá (53) and Santander (48). During the day, 26,025 tests for covid-19 were processed, of which 9,846 are PCR tests and 16,179 for antigens.

On Monday, the last day that the Ministry of Health reported data, 115,772 vaccines were put against covid-19, of which 33,523 were second doses and 6,670 were the single-dose formula of the Janssen pharmaceutical company.

However, more than 67% of the Colombian population has the complete vaccination schedule against covid-19, since 79,222,616 have been applied and 34,247,024 have the complete schedule of one or two doses, while 9.58 million have another booster.

