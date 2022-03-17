IMSS Bienestar: what is the new AMLO program aimed at those without Social Security

Recently Zoé Robledo, head of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), provided information on the new social program promoted by Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), which will provide medical services to those who do not have Social Security and which, according to the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), corresponds to 26% of the Mexican population.

As stated by Robledo Aburto during the morning conference led by El Tabasqueño, this new model will offer medical services to 11.6 million people living in marginalized rural or urban areas and will be based on primary health care, social participation, care every day of the year and programs of maintenance and maintenance.

For his part, the Mexican president pointed out that “the health system for the open population is being strengthened, for those without social security, who are about half of Mexicans and the poorest, most needy people. order to guarantee this right to all Mexicans”.

According to Zoé Robledo, the IMSS Bienestar operation will have an investment of 1,438 million pesos for payroll coverage of personnel, infrastructure and equipment (Photo: Twitter/ @Tu_IMSS)

During his speech at the conference, Robledo indicated that there are currently more than a thousand people from the health sector have participated in the census of 4,747 medical units in 13 states “in order to know the status of the facilities and the entire health care service,” he explained. Thus, he specified that the entities are: Baja California Sur, Campeche, Colima, Mexico City, Durango, Michoacán, Nayarit, Oaxaca, Sonora, Sinaloa, Tlaxcala, Veracruz and Zacatecas.

The first place where the IMSS Bienestar program will start operating is Nayarit, where on March 17 the transition table will be installed, together with the health sector; while on Wednesday 23rd of the same month the digital tool and a call center will be set up to resolve all doubts about the process of transfer. There will also be informative assemblies with the workers.

In this way, state health services will be federalized, so that the IMSS will operate the 16 state hospitals and 261 first-level health centers, as well as the secondment of 4,627 workers.

The first version of this type of Social Security and coverage in medical services emerged in 1979 (Photo: Reuters)

According to Zoe Robledo, the IMSS Bienestar operation will have an investment of 1,438 million pesos for payroll coverage of personnel, infrastructure and equipment. It should be noted that with this social program, free public health services will be offered to those without social insurance and special attention will be given to remote communities, indigenous people and vulnerable populations in 19 states.

The first version of this type of Social Security and coverage in medical services emerged in 1979, but it has changed its name in the different six-year periods. It was originally called IMSS Coplamar, in the government of José López Portillo; then it was IMSS Solidarity with PRI Carlos Salinas de Gortari, IMSS Oportunidades with Vicente Fox and the pianist Felipe Calderón Hinojosa, IMSS Prospera with Enrique Peña Nieto and finally IMSS Bienestar with Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

This new IMSS model aims by 2024 for all health hospitals run by state governments to become IMSS Bienestar hospitals under a comprehensive care modality for Mexicans. So far, only three states have ratified the convention: Tlaxcala, Colima and Nayarit, but it is planned to incorporate all 32 states into the program.

KEEP READING:



