Taiwan investigates causes why a Mirage of its air force crashed

Beijing, 15 Mar Taiwan authorities are investigating the causes of a Mirage-2000 fighter jet of its air force crashed on the southeastern shores of the island on Monday, official media reported today. The aircraft took off Monday morning from Taitung Air Base (east) for routine training maneuvers, but an hour later the pilot informed his base that the aircraft had mechanical problems and activated the ejection system to jump, according to the official Taiwanese agency CNA. The 38-year-old soldier was rescued at sea and is hospitalized but in good health. Specialists from the Taiwanese air force are now searching for the wreckage of the damaged plane to determine the fault causing the accident. The aircraft, manufactured in 1998, had passed its last technical inspection in September last year, although this has opened up debate on the age of the Taiwan Army's Mirage fleet, consisting of 54 aircraft that will remain on the ground until what happened is clarified. Monday's crash was the eighth in a Taiwanese Air Force Mirage since these planes entered service in 1997. Although the last accident involving this type of device dates back to November 2017, last January a Taiwanese Air Force F-16V crashed during routine training. Since 2020, according to CNA, there have been seven accidents involving airplanes and helicopters of the island's air force that caused the death of thirteen soldiers. Taiwanese Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng on Tuesday told the local press that the Army is considering renovating or replacing Mirage's fleet and assumed "full responsibility" for the high accident rate in recent years.