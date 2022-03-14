With just one goal, Independiente Mdz. defeated Mitre (SE) at the Bautista Gargantini stadium

Indep.Mza. won the three points this Sunday at the Bautista Gargantini stadium. The local team scored the only goal of the match 48 minutes into the second half, through Francisco Galván.

Francisco Galvan had a great performance. Independiente Mdz.'s attacker shone by converting 1 goal.

Mauro Maidana also stood out. The defense of Independiente Mdz. was important.

There were 3 admonitions in the match: Santiago Rosales, Juan Alesandroni and Hernán Ruben.

The coach of Indep.Mza., Gabriel Gómez, presented a 3-4-3 tactical disposition with Leandro Finochietto in the goal; Jorge Zules Caicedo, Valentín Perales and Juan Pablo Freytes on the defensive line; Lucas Algozino, Gustavo Turraca, Franco Coronel and Hernán Ruben in the middle; and Lucas Ambrogio, Matías Quiroga and Ezequiel Vidal in the attack.

For their part, Arnaldo Sialle's team came out with a 4-4-2 tactical disposition with Fernando Otárola under the three suits; Gastón Díaz, Rodrigo Tapia, Lucas Landa and Germán Voboril in defense; Santiago Rosales, Juan Alesandroni, Mateo Montenegro and Daniel González in the middle of the court; and Claudio Vega and Ezequiel Cérica in the lead.

Adrian Franklin was in charge of supervising the order of the game during the match.

On the next day, Indep.Mza. will face Sacachispas as a visitor, while Mitre (SE) will play at home against Ferro.

The venue is in 11th place with 8 points and 2 wins, while the visitor reached 1 unit and is placed in place in the tournament.

Note and image source: DataFactory