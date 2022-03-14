Deon scores double in Bahia de Feira's 2-1 win over Doce Mel

B. de Feira won a 2-1 win against Doce Mel, in the match for the date 8 of Brazil - Baiano Championship 2022. The goals of the match for the home team were scored by Deon (2'2Q, penalty and 15'2Q). While the away goal was made by Tico (37' 2Q).

The figure of the party was Deon. The striker from Bahia de Feira showed his best level by scoring 2 goals and finishing twice the opposite goal.

Tico was another outstanding player. Doce Mel's striker showed his best level by scoring 1 goal.

In the match there were 2 admonished: Marcelinho and Chorinho.

B. de Feira's strategist, Flávio Araujo, stopped the starting eleven with a 4-3-3 formation with Adilson Junior in the goal; Wellisson, Ricardo, Marcelo and Alex Cazumba on the defensive line; Diones, Bruninho and Victor Salvador in the middle; and Deon, Caique and Oliveira in the attack.

For their part, those chosen by Sérgio Araújo dos Santos took the field with a 4-4-2 scheme with Cassiano under the three suits; Matheus Peixe, Renan, Renan and Freire in defense; Ruan Bahia, Marcelinho, Cacique and Elionay in the middle of the court; and Chorinho and Cesinha in the lead.

The judge chosen to lead the match at the Arena Cajueiro stadium was Marielson Alves Silva.

For the following date, B. de Feira will act as a visitor against Vitória and Doce Mel will host Barcelona from Ilhéus.

