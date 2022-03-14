Chacarita didn't have anything left over, but he beat Dep. Morón at home by 1 to 0

Chacarita was celebrated at the Nuevo Francisco Urbano stadium on a new day on the 5th. The visit scored the only goal of the match in the 38th minute of the first half, through Facundo Parra, in penalty.

The best player of the match was Facundo Parra. Chacarita's attacker scored 1 goal.

Tomás Berra was also key. Chacarita's defense had a good level.

The match had many admonitions: Abel Masuero, Cristian Paz, Alejandro Manchot, Federico Rosso, Rodrigo González, Gastón Gonzalez, Leandro Godoy, Mateo Levato. Alejandro Manchot was sent off when he received his second yellow, in the 86th minute of the second half.

Dep. Morón coach Alejandro Orfila proposed a 5-3-2 formation with Bruno Galván in the goal; Cristian Paz, Lucas Angelini, Damian Adín, Cristian Lillo and Lucas Abascia on the defensive line; Gastón González, Gonzalo Salega and Alan Schönfeld in the middle; and Mateo Levato and Luis López in the attack.

For its part, Marcelo Venturelli's team went on the court with a 6-2-2 scheme with Germán Salort under the three suits; Federico Rosso, Juan Ignacio Alvacete, Alejandro Manchot, Abel Masuero, Rodrigo González and Juan Cruz González in defense; Luciano Perdomo and Saúl Nelle in the middle of the court; and Leandro Godoy and Facundo Vine in the front.

Sebastián Zunino was the referee who led the match at the Nuevo Francisco Urbano stadium.

Dep. Morón's next match in the championship will be on the road against Guillermo Brown, while Chacarita will host Dep. Madryn.

The local is in place with 3 points and 0 wins, while the visitor reached 8 units and is placed in 12th place in the tournament.

Note and image source: DataFactory