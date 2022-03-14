Atlanta United scored a 2-1 home win over Charlotte FC

For week 3 of the United States - MLS 2022, the match played this Sunday ended 2-1 in favor of Atlanta. The goals of the match for the home team were scored by Josef Martinez (14'2Q, penalty) and Jake Mulraney (50'2Q). While the away goal was made by Adam Armour (20' 2Q).

Jake Mulraney won the applause with his brilliant definition 50 minutes into the second half. After receiving a pass from Marcelino Moreno, the steering wheel placed it from the large area to the right stick and below. Impossible for the archer!

Jake Mulraney had a great performance. The Atlanta United steering wheel scored 1 goal and was encouraged to kick twice.

Another player who had a great game was Josef Martinez. The Atlanta United attacker shone by converting 1 goal and kicking 4 times.

It was a game with many fouls and numerous interruptions. There were many admonitions: Christian Ortiz, Alan Franco, Brandt Bronico, Daniel Rios, George Campbell and Osvaldo Alonso.

Atlanta coach Gonzalo Pineda presented a 4-3-3 tactical disposition with Brad Guzan in the goal; Ronald Hernandez, Alan Franco, Brooks Lennon and Andrew Gutman on the defensive line; Matheus Rossetto, George Campbell and Amar Sejdic in the middle; and Osvaldo Alonso, Josef Martinez and Tyler Wolff in the attack.

For their part, the team of Miguel Ángel Ramírez came out with a tactical disposition 3-5-2 with Kristijan Kahlina under three suits; Guzmán Corujo, Christian Makoun and Christian Fuchs in defense; Jaylin Lindsey, Alan Franco, Brandt Bronico, Christian Ortiz and Benjamin Bender in the middle of the court; and Karol Swiderski and Orrin Mckinze in the lead .

Guido Gonzales Jr. was responsible for supervising the order of the game during the match.

On the next day Atlanta will face CF Montréal at home, while Charlotte FC will play at home against New England Revolution.

Note and image source: DataFactory