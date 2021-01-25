SAP in Talks to Buy Apax-Backed Cloud Startup Signavio

Multiple cables connect to powered supercalculator Blade computer units during testing at the Bull SA headquarters in Angers, France, on Monday, June 23, 2014. Thierry Breton, chief executive officer of software maker Atos, is engineering a 620 million-euro ($846 million) bid to acquire Bull, the company he tried to revive two decades ago.

(Bloomberg) -- SAP SE is in talks to acquire German enterprise software company Signavio as it seeks to expand its cloud offerings, people with knowledge of the matter said.

An agreement to acquire Berlin-based Signavio could be announced as soon as this week, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. A deal could value Signavio, whose backers include Apax Partners, at about 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion), the people said.

Negotiations are ongoing, and discussions could still drag on longer or fall apart, the people said. Representatives for SAP and Apax declined to comment, while a spokesperson for Signavio didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The potential transaction would add to the $10.5 billion of acquisitions announced by SAP over the past three years, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Chief Executive Officer Christian Klein is seeking to turn around the company, which has seen its sales fall during the pandemic. He’s pushing for broader adoption of a suite of new cloud-based products so SAP can better compete with rivals like Salesforce.com Inc.

Signavio makes web-based business process management software that companies use to keep track of workflows in their daily operations. Apax Digital, the growth equity arm of Apax Partners, and venture capital firm DTCP invested in Signavio as part of a $177 million funding round in 2019.

Customers of Signavio include Deloitte, Liberty Mutual Insurance, NBCUniversal and SAP, according to a press release at the time. All of Signavio’s founders worked at SAP at one point, and the startup is an SAP business partner as the two companies’ software platforms can be connected to work together.