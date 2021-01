Ahmed Alkholifey, governor of the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority, speaks during the Institute of International Finance (IIF) G20 Conference in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Monday, March 19, 2018. The conference titled 'The G20 Agenda Under The Argentine Presidency' will focus on global and regional economic issues and financial regulation.

(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia removed central bank Governor Ahmed Al-Kholifey from the post, according to royal decrees published on Sunday.

Fahad Al-Mubarak, who was governor between 2011 and 2016, has been appointed to replace him.