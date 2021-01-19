Mets Fire General Manager Jared Porter After Texting Scandal

(Bloomberg) -- The New York Mets have terminated General Manager Jared Porter, according to a statement by billionaire owner Steve Cohen.

ESPN reported Monday that Porter had sent explicit and unsolicited text messages to a reporter in 2016 while he was employed by the Chicago Cubs. Porter, in the ESPN story, acknowledged sending pictures to the woman but said the more explicit ones weren’t of himself.

In a statement to ESPN, Mets President Sandy Alderson said the team was unaware of the events until Monday and would review Porter’s status with the club in light of the revelations.

The decision came swiftly. Cohen, the owner of Point72 Asset Management, announced the termination Tuesday morning, less than a day after the story was published.