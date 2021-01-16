Turkey’s Demiroren to Manage Azerbaijan’s State Lottery Company

(Bloomberg) -- Azerbaijan’s government said Turkey’s Demiroren Sans Oyunlari Yatirimlari AS will take over running state-owned lottery company Azarlotereya.

YMT Sans BV, a subsidiary of Demiroren Sans Oyunlari Yatirimlari AS, will begin managing Azarlotereya within the next five months, according to a decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev on Saturday.

The Caspian Sea nation is seeking to draw investment and new technology to develop its gaming industry through a public-private partnership, the decree said.

Istanbul-based Demiroren and its Italian partner, Sisal SpA, in 2019 won a tender to operate Milli Piyango, Turkey’s national lottery.