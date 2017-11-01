Su nombre es Josh Sunsquist y se describe a sí mismo en sus cuentas sociales como un comediante, orador motivacional, escritor y sobre todo amante de los disfraces de Halloween.
A la corta edad de sus nueves años, Josh fue diagnosticado con cáncer de huesos y los médicos tuvieron que amputarle una pierna para que la enfermedad no continué creciendo. A sus 13 años logró vencer definitivamente al padecimiento.
Sus padres decidieron comprarle una cama elástica para que el niño pudiera desarrollar la estabilidad y que en un futuro eso no sea un conflicto en su vida.
Hoy Sundquist pertenece a un equipo de fútbol en Estados Unidos, realiza esquí profesional, gimnasia y otros deportes, ya que el joven siempre se propuso desafíos, a pesar de que muchos pensaran que iba a estar a la altura de las circunstancias
Sin embargo, a pesar de su gran historia, Josh se volvió conocido en las redes sociales ya que cada 31 de octubre, el joven se dispone a realizar disfraces junto con la ayuda de su esposa y así captan la atención de miles de usuarios que se muestran ansiosos por ver cuál será el nuevo disfraz.
El jueves 27 de octubre Josh develó cuál iba a ser su disfraz para este año y opto por Tiger, mientras que en el año 2016 sorprendió a todos con el personaje de La Bella y la Bestia llamado Lumiere:
HALLOWEEN COUNTDOWN 👻 5 days • #TBT to #Halloween 2016 • About two-thirds of you have started following me since last Halloween (thanks!), which means you might've missed this costume I wore last year. So I present you with with my 2016 Halloween costume: Lumiere from Beauty and the Beast. • I wanted to dress as this character last year because the live-action version of the movie was coming out a few months later, and I knew Ewan McGregor was going to be playing a two-legged version of Lumiere. I was afraid that after the movie was released, the animated monopod Lumiere of our childhoods would be replaced in the popular consciousness by Ewan McGregor's biped Lumiere. • Which, in hindsight, I don't think has happened. The movie was fantastic, but it seems like people still imagine the animated version when they think of this character. Sidenote: In my humble opinion Disney should have kept Lumiere's original body-shape by casting me for the role. Just saying. • Anyway, I'll be sharing this year's costume VERY soon. Wanna take a guess?
En el año 2015, el que tuvo más éxito entre sus seguidores fue el de un flamenco. También tuvo otros éxitos como una galletita, una lámpara o incluso un spinner. Es así como Sundquist logra hacer humor a raíz de su condición y es esa misma razón por la que sus charlas inspiracionales son tan concurridas.
HALLOWEEN COUNTDOWN 👻 6.5 days • Throwback to 2013. The year of the flamingo. • Earlier that year I'd spotted an ostrich at the zoo and thought, "Hey that looks like me. If I was, you know, doing a handstand on my crutches." A few minutes later, I walked by the flamingos and thought, "Even better." • That's basically how I get the ideas for these costumes. I'm always looking for things that are shaped like me. Which seems to be an instinctive human behavior. We are always looking for ourselves—in mirrors, on the side of shiny buildings when we walk by on the sidewalk (don't pretend you don't look), and on selfie cams. ¯_(ツ)_/¯ • Like, a computer would interpret the end of that paragraph as a series of unicode characters. But YOU saw a person shrugging, right? So that's how I think of costume ideas. Just like you, I recognize my body within the shapes and characters around me. • My shape, at least in terms of limb count, is different than most people's. It's even different than most amputees, who usually retain some portion of their limb. (That portion is called a "stump"—kind of crude but that's actually the word most doctors use). Anyway, my leg was amputated at the hip, so I don't have any stump at all. In fact, if I did have a stump, most of these costumes (especially the flamingo) wouldn't work. These particular costumes depend on me being shaped in this particular way. • It turns out that that your body is shaped in a particular way, too. In fact, every body is. (That pun was for you, Dad). Maybe your shape is not something you want to build your Halloween costumes around (who would do that? ugh sounds weird). But this Halloween, I hope to be a reminder to you that you can accept—or even celebrate—your body no matter how it happens to be shaped.
