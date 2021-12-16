Two new members join CGF Athletes Advisory Commission

The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) Executive Board has appointed Matt Levy of Australia and Ashley Kelly of the British Virgin Islands as new members of the Athletes Advisory Commission (AAC).

Matt Levy is a highly decorated Australian para swimmer who topped the podium in the men’s 50m freestyle S7 event at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games. He has competed at five editions of the Paralympic Games, from Athens 2004 to Tokyo 2020, where he has won three gold, one silver, and six bronze medals.

Levy has become the new para-sport representative on the CGF AAC, replacing South Africa’s Natalie Du Toit.

Du Toit, a seven-time Commonwealth Games champion and 13-time Paralympic gold medallist, steps down following the conclusion of her term on the Commission at the 2021 CGF General Assembly.

Ashley Kelly is a sprinter who competed at both Glasgow 2014 and Gold Coast 2018. She also ran at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, where she was flag bearer for the British Virgin Islands during the Opening Ceremony.

Kelly has become the Caribbean representative on the CGF AAC after Brendan Williams of Dominica vacated the position to become Chair of the Commission in March 2021. Williams, the first Caribbean athlete in history to lead the athletes commission of a major International Sports Federation, replaced hockey player Rhona Toft of Scotland as AAC Chair.

The new appointments bring the CGF AAC to a full quota of eight members, with the Chair, six regional representatives (one from each region), and the para-sport representative.

CGF AAC Chair and Executive Board member Brendan Williams said: “I am delighted to welcome Matt and Ashley to the CGF Athletes Advisory Commission.

This is a hugely exciting time for Commonwealth Sport and with Birmingham 2022 fast approaching, a significant part of our role is to ensure the athlete voice and views play a central role in everything the CGF does.

Matt and Ashley will bring real insight and expertise across many areas and on behalf of the Commission, I congratulate them on their successful applications.”

Matt Levy said: “I am delighted to be appointed to the CGF Athletes Advisory Commission as the new para-sport representative.

The fact that the Commonwealth Games has an integrated para sport programme always makes the event particularly special for athletes and fans and is something to be celebrated.

I look forward to working with Brendan and all of my new colleagues on the Commission to ensure that the athlete voice is at the heart of everything we do.”

Ashley Kelly said: “It is a privilege to be joining the Commission as the new athlete representative from the Caribbean.

The Commonwealth Games is one of the biggest sporting events in the world and for the athletes of the Caribbean, it is the pinnacle of elite competition.

I am delighted to be working with a fellow athlete from the Caribbean, Brendan Williams, as well as all my Commission colleagues from across the Commonwealth. I look forward to helping create the very best athlete experience and interaction with Commonwealth Sport.”

