USA Rugby selects SPORTFIVE as it’s global sports marketing agency of record

NEW YORK and GLENDALE, Colorado, November 3, 2021 – USA Rugby, the national governing body for the sport of rugby union in America, has appointed SPORTFIVE as the organization’s exclusive global sports marketing agency of record.

USA Rugby has partnered with SPORTFIVE to help grow its business and increase engagement with its members and more than eight million fans in America (per GlobalWebIndex 2019). In its role, SPORTFIVE will provide USA Rugby with its extensive expertise delivering best in class services for global rightsholders, including insights and research, digital audience development and fan engagement, commercial and sponsorship development, media rights negotiations, and experiential marketing and live event production.

SPORTFIVE’s Data and Insights team will leverage third party and proprietary research tools to develop a comprehensive understanding of USA Rugby’s current fanbase and potential avenues for growth. The agency’s Digital team will work with USA Rugby to further develop and execute a social media and creative strategy across their digital channels. SPORTFIVE will also provide USA Rugby with custom go-to-market strategies and comprehensive sales support to help grow its roster of corporate partners.

In addition, SPORTFIVE’s Media Division will provide strategy and marketing services for USA Rugby’s media and content relationships in an effort to maximize the organization’s audience. Rooftop2 Productions, SPORTFIVE’s experiential marketing and production agency, will also provide activation and live event services to the organization and its sponsors.

“This partnership with SPORTFIVE is a game changer for us as we look to expand the footprint of rugby in America,” said Ross Young, Chief Executive Officer of USA Rugby. “SPORTFIVE’s proven expertise and track record will increase our ability to deliver value for fans, commercial partners and the rugby community across the spectrum. Their portfolio of clients and range of services across digital marketing, sales and public relations will complement the foundations we’ve built and allow us to build our positioning against some of the top brands in the U.S. sporting world.”

“Rugby is a hugely popular global sport that is gaining a larger foothold in the US, and as the governing body for the sport in America, USA Rugby has tremendous growth potential,” said Marc Tarozzi, Executive Vice President of Rooftop2 Productions and SPORTFIVE. “With SPORTFIVE’s long history of driving the businesses of global sports properties, and with our extensive knowledge of sports like rugby, we’re excited at the opportunity to help USA Rugby grow its business and fanbase.”

SPORTFIVE has an experienced and robust global network providing cutting edge services to sports rightsholders around the world. The agency has a portfolio of more than 60,000 rightsholders, brands, hospitality clients and broadcasters, and managed rights and delivered premium events across more than 30 different sports, some of which include Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Boston Athletic Association (Boston Marathon), Bundesliga, English Football Association (FA), English Premier League, Los Angeles Lakers, LPGA, and PGA TOUR, among many others.

In rugby, SPORTFIVE works with the European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) selling marketing rights for the European Rugby Champions Cup and Challenge Cup. It also works in different capacities with several top teams in the French Top 14 league, the French National Rugby League, the French Rugby Federation, the French Supersevens League, and the Six Nations Rugby Championship.

