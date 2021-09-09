Syed Modi India international 2021 cancelled

Further to August’s announcement detailing updates to the BWF Tournament Calendar 2021, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) can confirm the Syed Modi India International 2021 is now cancelled.

Tournament organisers Badminton Association of India (BAI) made the decision in consultation and collaboration with local government authorities and the BWF.

The BWF regrets the cancellation but remains committed to delivering a safe and structured series of badminton tournaments for the rest of the year.

