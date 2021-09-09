HOMENEWSESPAÑOL
Syed Modi India international 2021 cancelled

September 9, 2021

Further to August’s announcement detailing updates to the BWF Tournament Calendar 2021, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) can confirm the Syed Modi India International 2021 is now cancelled.

Tournament organisers Badminton Association of India (BAI) made the decision in consultation and collaboration with local government authorities and the BWF.

The BWF regrets the cancellation but remains committed to delivering a safe and structured series of badminton tournaments for the rest of the year.

Click Here for Updated Calendar

As a service to our readers, Around the Rings will provide verbatim texts of selected press releases issued by Olympic-related organizations, federations, businesses and sponsors.

These press releases appear as sent to Around the Rings and are not edited for spelling, grammar or punctuation.

TOPICS

ATRbadmintonSyed Modi InternationalBadminton World Federation

