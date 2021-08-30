The Foundation for Global Sports Development Presents $25,000 to the Outrigger Duke Kahanamoku Foundation

Donation to the Outrigger Duke Kahanamoku Foundation

The Foundation for Global Sports Development (GSD) and its media production company, Sidewinder Films, proudly present Waterman – a film to honor Duke Kahanamoku. To celebrate Duke’s life and further the education of Hawai’i’s student athletes, GSD presented a $25,000 donation to the Outrigger Duke Kahanamoku Foundation on Saturday morning.

“We are so deeply touched by the generous gift from The Foundation for Global Sports Development,” said Bill Pratt of the Outrigger Duke Kahanamoku Foundation. “Their aloha for Duke and level of commitment to invest in Hawai’i’s student athletes will continue to perpetuate Duke’s legacy for generations to come.”

Waterman explores Duke’s journey and influence as a legendary swimmer, trailblazer, and the undisputed father of modern-day surfing. Through rare footage and incisive interviews, the film celebrates Duke’s triumphs and philosophy of inclusion, challenging us all to embrace diversity and incorporate Aloha into our own lives.

“As a production company, we create films that celebrate the sport of life,” said David Ulich, Waterman producer and GSD board member. “As a private foundation, we go beyond the films to inspire curiosity and create a lasting impact. With Waterman, we are delighted to partner with the Outrigger Duke Kahanamoku Foundation and perpetuate Duke’s legacy as a waterman.”

The Foundation for Global Sports Development (GSD) was established in 1996 to enrich the lives of youth through the power of sport. In 2015, the foundation launched its media production company, Sidewinder Films, to inspire audiences through films that shed light on the remarkable, untold stories that celebrate the sport of life.

“This year, we are celebrating the realization of Duke’s dream for surfing to be an Olympic sport – a dream 100 years in the making,” said Dr. Steven Ungerleider, Waterman producer and GSD board member. “Waterman is more than a documentary about a man. It is a tribute to Duke and his passion for sharing surfing and Hawai’i with the world.”

An Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort booth to share the Waterman trailer, a replica of Duke’s surfboard and giveaways also happened after the check presentation. For more information, and to receive updates on the film’s release dates, visit http://www.watermanthemovie.com.

ABOUT THE FOUNDATION FOR GLOBAL SPORTS DEVELOPMENT The Foundation for Global Sports Development, established in 1996, was born out of a desire to promote and protect the best parts of sport. Guided by its original mission, the foundation delivers and supports initiatives that promote accessible, fair, and abuse-free sport for youth. The foundation achieves this objective through grants, awards, educational projects, and filmmaking. In 2015, the foundation launched its media company, Sidewinder Films, to inspire and educate audiences through films that shed light on the remarkable, untold stories that celebrate the sport of life. Visit http://www.globalsportsdevelopment.org and http://www.sidewinderfilms.org to learn more.

Previous films from The Foundation for Global Sports Development and Sidewinder Films include Emmy-nominated At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal (HBO – 2019); Emmy-nominated Munich ‘72 and Beyond (PBS – 2016); Oscar-nominated End Game (Netflix – 2018); and Positive All the Way (PBS – 2020)

