Broadcast Deals in Over 140 Countries for International Swimming League Season 3

BAAR, Switzerland – August 26, 2021 – The International Swimming League Season 3 will once again be broadcast to more than 140 countries and territories around the world when the Regular Season kicks off in Naples, Italy, tonight, Thursday 26 August.

Broadcasters including CBS and CBS Sports Network, Sky, TV Asahi, Eurosport, CBC, ESPN and BeIn Sports and others will be showcasing the biggest global swimming event this year featuring the world’s best swimmers, Olympic champions and world record holders.

The official home of the International Swimming League, ISL.Global, will deliver live streaming, highlights, behind-the-scenes, and news coverage of the entire Season 3 for swim fans worldwide.

The match schedule for the ISL Season 3 Regular Season, Play-Offs and Grand Final including dates, times, competing clubs is available on the ISL.Global homepage.

WHERE TO WATCH?

Africa (Sub Saharan)

Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Congo, Cote d’Ivoire, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zaire, Zambia and Zimbabwe: SuperSport

Americas

USA: CBS

Canada: CBC

Central/Latin America

México, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Panamá, República Dominicana, Venezuela, Colombia, Ecuador, Perú, Chile, Argentina, Paraguay, Bolivia and Uruguay: Claro Sports

Asia

Singapore: StarHub

Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Brunei, Philippines, Thailand, East Timor and Singapore: BeIn Sports

Japan: TV Asahi

Caribbean

Anguilla, Antarctica (available to US military base only), Antigua, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Barbuda, Belize, Bermuda, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Curacao, Dominica, Falklands Islands, French Guiana, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Saba, St. Barthelemy, St. Eustatius, St. Kitts/Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Maarten, St. Vincent/Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad & Tobago, Turks & Caicos and cruise ships operating within the territory: ESPN

Europe

France, Denmark, Norway, Finland and Sweden: Eurosport

Italia: Sky

Russia: Match TV

Belarus: Belarus 5 TV, Sport 1/2

Ukraine, Lithuania, Moldova, Latvia, Estonia: Sports 1/2

Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia and Slovenia: Sportklub

Middle East & North African Territory

Middle East and North Africa territory, including Palestine (inc Gaza Strip), Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, UAE, Yemen, Iran, Algeria, Egypt, Libya, Morocco, Tunisia, Chad, Djibouti, Mauritania, Somalia, South Sudan and Sudan: BeIn Sports

Oceania

Australia: BeIn Sports

ABOUT THE ISL: The International Swimming League is a global professional swimming competition with competing teams from North America (Cali Condors, DC Trident, LA Current, NY Breakers and Toronto Titans), Europe (Italy-based Aqua Centurions, Energy Standard, Hungary-based Iron, and London Roar), and Asia (Tokyo Frog Kings).

ISL SOCIAL: Keep up with all the latest ISL news by following @iswimleague on Instagram and Twitter and @internationalswimmingleague on Facebook and YouTube.

START LISTS: All start lists and results for the International Swimming League Season 3 Regular Season are accessible (start lists approximately 90 minutes before the start of the respective session) here:

ISL WEBSITE: https://isl.global

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT: media@isl.global

As a service to our readers, Around the Rings will provide verbatim texts of selected press releases issued by Olympic-related organizations, federations, businesses and sponsors.

These press releases appear as sent to Around the Rings and are not edited for spelling, grammar or punctuation.