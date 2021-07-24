HomeNewsEspañol
Saturday July 24, 2021
PODCAST: ATRadio Tokyo Report Podcast - watching the weather in Tokyo

ATR’s Ed Hula hosts this daily podcast on the Tokyo Olympics. Today’s guest is IOC member Craig Reedie who led the IOC Commission that evaluated the Tokyo bid for the 2020 Olympics, eight years ago.

Ed Hula
Ed Hula
July 24, 2021
