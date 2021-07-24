PODCAST: ATRadio Tokyo Report Podcast - watching the weather in Tokyo

PODCAST: ATRadio Tokyo Report Podcast 7/24/2021

ATR's Ed Hula hosts this daily podcast on the Tokyo Olympics. Today's guest is IOC member Craig Reedie who led the IOC Commission that evaluated the Tokyo bid for the 2020 Olympics, eight years ago.

Japan claims first gold medal of Tokyo 2020 on the judo tatami while Kosovo denies the hosts an opening day double

The world’s elite judoka were back doing what they do best at the sport’s spiritual home for the first day of the judo event

Crónicas de Tokio: El misterio de los buses y la comida en los Juegos

Solo los enviados especiales a Tokio llegados desde todo el planeta saben lo difícil que es el día a día en la capital japonesa.

PODCAST: Sin público, los Juegos son menos Juegos

Tokio 2020 se abrió con una ceremonia inaugural, como todos los Juegis, pero esta vez no hubo fiesta.

The Tokyo Chronicles: The mystery of buses and food at the Games

Only the special envoys to Tokyo from all over the world know how difficult daily life is in the Japanese capital.