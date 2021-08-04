German wrestler Stäbler makes touching farewell after Olympic bronze

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Wrestling - Greco-Roman - Men's 67kg - Bronze medal match - Makuhari Messe Hall A, Chiba, Japan - August 4, 2021. Frank Staebler of Germany celebrates after winning bronze REUTERS/Leah Millis

Three-time Greco-Roman wrestling world champion Frank Stäbler added the only medal missing from his collection for Germany at the Makuhari Messe before signaling his retirement by leaving his shoes on the mat in an emotional scene on Wednesday.

Stäbler, 32, finally claimed an elusive Olympic medal at his third and final attempt as he withstood a late comeback from Georgian Ramaz Zoidze, 25, in the bronze medal contest in the Greco-Roman wrestling’s 67kg category.

The ‘Melee Machine of Musberg’ left his shoes on the mat in one of the most touching moments of the Olympics so far as he kept up a long standing wrestling tradition.

Stäbler received a huge ovation as he left the mat for the final time in his illustrious career and he was swiftly pounced upon by the eager media who were among those touched by his farewell.

The KSV Musburg and Red Devils Heilbronn affiliated wrestler took up the sport at the age of four when the gymnastics class his mother wanted to take him to was full and they found a wrestling school in the same building.

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Wrestling - Greco-Roman - Men's 67kg - Medal Ceremony - Makuhari Messe Hall A, Chiba, Japan - August 4, 2021. Bronze medallist Frank Staebler of Germany poses with his medal REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

Stäbler, who was topless in the mixed zone having half escaped his singlet, was still in shock when he arrived for his media duties with the sweat streaming form his pores and had black athletic tape on his left shoulder.

“Oh man,” was the first words the German uttered as an array of journalists’ phones were collected by Tokyo 2020 staff to record the interviews with social distancing rules in effect.

“It’s absolutely breathtaking,” added Stäbler.

“The ride ends here. This bronze medal is like gold to me. The dream came true - with the very last possible strength.”

Stäbler now intends to focus on his work as a motivational speaker.

“I am called a ‘mentality monster’ by many friends because I have worked a lot in this area and am fascinated by what can be triggered by the mind. I have a lot of experience that I want to pass on. I want to work as a speaker. I will be in companies, but mainly work with children. I have two projects in mind. I want to go into schools - especially in focus schools. I really want to do that because there is a lot of potential in it.”

Retired American great and London 2012 gold medalist Jordan Burroughs, who lost out in the US Olympic Team Trials in April, tweeted: “Farewell Frank. Remarkable career! Raising hands.”





