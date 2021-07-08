Belgrade Ready to Host the ISF U15 World School Sport Games

The First Multi-Sport Eventin ISF History Dedicated to 13- 15 Year-Olds

With preparations for the upcoming ISF U15 World School Sport Games continuing to advance at rapid pace, the deadline for registration phase 1 has been prolonged until 24 July 2021, in order to allow for more time for delegations.

At this moment in time a total of 2,039 participants have registered for phase 1, consisting of 29 different countries, namely: Algeria, Andorra, Belarus, Belgium, Bulgaria, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Chinese Taipei, Croatia, Estonia, Latvia, Libya, Montenegro, Morocco, Namibia, Nepal, Netherlands, Nigeria, Northern Macedonia, Peru, Poland, Qatar, Serbia, Sierra Leone, Slovakia, Uganda, Ukraine, Union of Comoros, and USA.

The ISF, the Serbian School Sport Federation, and the local government invite all members who are not yet registered to join us by commencing phase 1 of registration.

There is Still Time to Join Usin Belgrade!

With registration having been prolongedto 24 July, there is still time to visit the event page and sign your delegation up to take part in the inaugural ISF U1S World School Sport Games from 11-19 September. Click the link belowto findout more about the event and register!

Strong Support for the ISF U15 WSSG

On Friday 2 July, preparations for the upcoming ISF U15 World School Sport Games continued to advance when ISF Secretary General/CEO Hrvoje Custonja alongside Serbian School Sport Federation (SSSF) President and ISF Executive Committee member Zeljko Tanaskovic and SSSF Secretary General Uros Savic, met with Serbian Minister of Youth and Sport, Vanja Udovicic, in Belgrade, Serbia.

The fruitful meeting consisted of discussions on the overall organisation of the inaugural event which will take place from 11-19 September 2021, in the city of Belgrade, Serbia. During the meeting, Minister Udovicic emphasised the readiness of Serbia, and invited youth from all around the world to come to Belgrade to participate in the largest ISF multi-sport event dedicated to school students aged 13-15 years old, to compete in 14 different sports.

Effective COVID-19 Measures and Protocols to be Implemented

To protect against the transmission of contagious diseases to the territory of the Republic of Serbia, travellers arriving to the Republic of Serbia from any country in the world with an unfavourable epidemiological situation, will be allowed entry into the Republic of Serbia provided that they hold a negative result of the RT PCR test for the presence of the SARS CoV 2 virus, issued within the previous 48 hours by a reference laboratory in the country from which they are coming and/or entering the Republic of Serbia.

NON-SPORT ACTIVITIES PROTOCOL

• Wearing a mask is mandatory in all indoor spaces (shopping malls, markets except for hotel guests.

• Wearing a mask is mandatory on all means of transport ( buses, cars, etc...).

• In all open spaces a mask is not obligatory while maintaining distance.

• All ceremonies will be held outdoors with a mandatory social distance of 1,5 meters.

SPORT ACTIVITIES PROTOCOL

• Wearing a mask is mandatory at medal award ceremonies.

• The temperature of participants will be measured at the entrance of each sports facility.

• The competition will be held without the presence of an audience in the stands. Every participant who is in the sports facility is obliged to wear a mask. Those competing may remove their mask while competing.

• Dispensers of disinfectant (alcohol based in a concentration of no less than 70 or another agent suitable for use on the skin) will be placed at the entrances, attendance desks, as well as other key positions for the organisation of the competition.

• Participants will not be able to use the locker rooms but will be ready to perform when arriving at the sports facilities. Competitors must use their own sports and hygiene equipment (spare clothes, etc) as well as other personal items that must not be exchanged (bottles with dehydrating agents, glasses, etc...).

• Participants will receive a package with masks and disinfectant upon arrival.

59 RUE ARCHIMÈDE

1000 BRUSSELS

BELGIUM

admin@isfsports.org

Your best source of news about the Olympics is www.aroundtherings.com, for subscribers only