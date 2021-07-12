Twickenham to host women's final at London Sevens

The final matches of round five of the World Rugby Women’s Sevens Series will take place at Twickenham Stadium on 16 May.

The home of England Rugby will play a crucial role in determining the 2014-15 Series winner as well as the first women's qualifiers for the Olympic Games in 2016.

After an action-packed round four in Canada, the penultimate round of this series gets underway at midday on Friday, 15 May at The Twickenham Stoop, home of Harlequins, when New Zealand take on Rio 2016 hosts Brazil.

The action continues at the Stoop on Saturday, with the play-off for third place and the women’s final taking place at Twickenham Stadium, after the pool stages of the HSBC Sevens World Series finishes for the day.

Click here for London sevens women's schedule

New Zealand will qualify for the Olympic Games in Rio next year if they win a Cup quarter-final in London. With the teams ranked second to seventh place separated by only 12 points, it's too close to call on which teams will secure one of the three remaining spots.

New Zealand top the standings on 80 points and are joined by France, Brazil and Spain in Pool A. Pool B has some exciting matches in store with Canada, hosts England, round four runners-up Russia and South Africa set to battle it out on day one.

Australia will look to get their campaign back on track in London after disappointments at the last two rounds and face USA, Fiji and China in Pool C.

Click here for women's sevens standings.

Meanwhile, media accreditation is now open for the London round of the series at both The Stoop and Twickenham. Media wishing to attend either day or venue should email charlottetrusson@rfu.com by 17.00 (BST) on Wednesday, 6 May 2015 giving their name, media outlet and which days and venues that they require access to.

Tickets for the tournament are also available as follows:

Friday 15 May – Day Pass £10, Juniors (U16) £5

Saturday 16 May – Twickenham Stoop Day Pass £10, Juniors £5

Saturday 16 May 2015 – Dual venue pass, access to Twickenham Stoop and Twickenham Stadium for Marriott London Sevens – Adults £30, Juniors £10. Please note that the dual venue pass allows unlimited access between the two venues on Saturday. Stoop only passes would not gain entry to Twickenham Stadium.

Click here to view all the latest videos from the women's series.

Following the action in London, the series moves to the Netherlands for the final round where Amsterdam hosts the action at the NRCA Stadium on 22 and 23 May.

For more information, contact:

Eion McHugh

Tournament Communications Manager, World Rugby

T: +353-1-240-9214 / +353-86-0212-196

E: eoin.mchugh@worldrugby.org

