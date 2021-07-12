Decision of the Licence Commission on the Astana Pro Team case

As part of the proceedings following the request for withdrawal of the Astana Pro Team’s licence, the Licence Commission today held a hearing in the presence of representatives of Astana Pro Team, representatives of the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) and representatives of the Institute of Sport Sciences of the University of Lausanne (ISSUL).

On the initiative of the Licence Commission, ISSUL were asked to propose special measures which the Team will be obliged to put in place at specific times over the rest of this season.

The team committed to respecting all the measures recommended by ISSUL.

At the end of the hearing, the Licence Commission announced the suspension of the proceedings.

In the meantime, the registration for the 2015 season remains in force. However, the Team’s licence is subject to strict monitoring of the conditions laid down. This monitoring will be carried out on the basis of reports transmitted by ISSUL to the Licence Commission.

The Licence Commission shall be able to re-open the proceedings if Astana Pro Team fails to respect one or several of the conditions imposed, or if new elements arise.

The full reasoned decision will be published in due course.

