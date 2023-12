La “Batalla de los sexos 2023”: un particular partido forzado por el conflicto entre Rusia y Ucrania

The “Battle of the Sexes 2023”: a particular match forced by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine

After the Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk decided not to play against Russia's Mirra Andreeva, the Frenchman Yanis Ghazouani-Durand was urgently called up to compete for the exhibition at the Négométal Open in Bourg-de-Péage. The 1145th in the world, without ATP matches, beat the 57th in the WTA.