Issamade Asinga, otro joven que asombra al mundo e ilusiona al atletismo con un “nuevo Bolt”

Fencing scandal: Olympic medalist Olga Kharlan was disqualified from the World Cup for not greeting her Russian rival

After defeating her, the sabre fencer from Ukraine did not shake hands with Anna Smirnova and the Russian woman staged an unusual protest when she saw that the judges were not disqualifying her as indicated in the regulations. Finally, the two of them stayed outside. The day before, Igor Reizlin had retired before facing Vadim Anokhin. Anticipation of what can happen in Paris 2024?