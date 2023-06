Jesse Owens, Luz Long y el legado de una amistad indeleble

The drastic decision and the crude message of Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs: “I want to remind you that I am a human being”

The Italian, gold medalist in the 100 meters in Tokyo, deleted all his posts on Instagram and referred to the criticism he received after finishing seventh in the Diamond League in Paris. “The attacks have arrived, the mockery of those who don't know and can't even imagine how complicated the life of a professional athlete can be,” he wrote.