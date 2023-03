Odio, tensión y declaraciones cruzadas: el tenis expuso cómo vive el circuito la invasión de Rusia a Ucrania

The volunteer process for Paris 2024 has opened: there will be 45 thousand selected, but they expect twice as many applicants

16 months before the next Olympic Games, the application for registration was available on Wednesday for those who want to participate in the Olympic Games as a volunteer. There are a total of 45 thousand places, which will be allocated after studying to all interested parties between April and September of this year. People with Russian and Belarusian nationality can also sign up.