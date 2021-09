Dos latinoamericanas de éxito, cruciales para determinar el futuro olímpico de la halterofilia

Twelve-time Paralympics medalist and NBC Sports commentator Chris Waddell joins ATR’s Brian Pinelli to discuss the WeThe15 movement, reasons behind the spectacular athletic performances, Oksana Masters and Jessica Long as role models, a heated shot put controversy and what to expect over the closing days in Tokyo

Paris 2024: We invite the world to watch the Paralympic handover celebration

Etienne Thobois, CEO of Paris 2024: “There is always this something extra that grabs you by the heart at the Paralympic Games. It’s thrilling and inspiring for every sports fan; and it stays in your soul.”