Juegos Nacionales Indígenas y vacunación urgente para los deportistas: los retos de Renzo Manyari, nuevo y muy joven presidente del Comité Olímpico Peruano

USA’s 27-time para swimming medalist: Phelps wrote me good luck and that he was rooting for me

Jessica Long, competing in her fifth Paralympics, won her fourth medal in Tokyo with a silver in the women’s 100m breaststroke SB7 on Wednesday.

The World Games 2022 focuses on a new generation of sports while keeping an eye on the pandemic

Birmingham, Alabama hosts the next edition of the multi-sport event from July 7-17, 2022. TWG2022 CEO Nick Sellers tells Around the Rings there is “just a lot of detailed work to do”.

Jacques Rogge’s creation of the European Youth Olympic Festival paved way for IOC’s Youth Olympic Games

The X Games pushed boundaries for youth sport with innovative action events, but were not the motivation behind the YOG. Rogge at Innsbruck 2012: “We need to adapt the Olympic Movement to the wishes and needs of the youth and not stay too conservative”

Afghan athlete Hossain Rasouli sets personal best in men’s long jump at the Paralympics days after escaping his country

Rasouli arrived in Tokyo on August 28, a day after his he was to compete in the 100m T47 event. The IPC allowed him to take part in the long jump instead.

IOC set to release comprehensive Olympic ratings report in November – here’s what we know, and don’t

Olympic live viewership declined by 42% in the United States since 2016 but gained significant ground in online streaming, seems to have held its own in other markets.