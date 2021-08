“Somos cuatro Ferrari!” La intimidad del cuarteto italiano que sorprendió al mundo con el oro olímpico en los 4x100 metros

La pregunta de qué país sucedería a Jamaica, en el caso de que la patria de Usain Bolt no dominara el atletismo de Tokio 2020, ya tiene respuesta: Italia. Around the Rings habló con los cuatro protagonistas del oro en los 4x100

Hula’s Talks: USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland says Team USA “accomplished what we came here to accomplish”

Hirshland adds “we’ve had a lot of conversations over the last few days” in Tokyo concerning a possible Salt Lake City Winter Olympics bid.

Sergey Bubka still striving for greater heights at Tokyo 2020 Games

The Olympic pole vault gold medalist and six-time world champion embraces the diverse challenges of his myriad roles and responsibilities at the Tokyo Olympic Games

PODCAST: Tokyo Report - USOPC Readies to Switch from Tokyo to Beijing

USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland says preparing for Winter Olympics in Beijing six months from now is a challenge. She talks with ATR’s Ed Hula about the switch, athlete mental health, new sports and a possible Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City.

Italians celebrate after winning 4x100m relay: “For sure is a big, big, big party for all Italy”

The winning team speaks with Around the Rings in a very relaxed conversation full of jokes and laughs.