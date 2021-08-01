PODCAST: Cuando el atletismo emociona

Italia reina en llos 100 metros y el salto de altura, mientras una venezolana rompe un técord mundial histórico

Belarusian athlete under police protection at Tokyo airport after being ordered home

IOC says Krystsina Tsimanouskaya “feels safe” with authorities at Tokyo’s Haneda airport after she refused to board a flight home

Tokyo Report - The Final Week

Around the Rings Olympic veterans Ed Hula and Brian Pinelli preview events for the last seven days of the Tokyo Olympics.

Lamont Marcell Jacobs on 100m gold: “I don’t know, it’s a dream, a dream, it is fantastic.”

Venezuela’s Yulimar Rojas says “I am lost for words, I can’t describe this feeling and this moment” after winning triple jump with a world and Olympic record

Un triple salto de oro y un récord mundial quebrado tras 26 años: Yulimar Rojas, convencida de que “las mujeres, empoderadas, pueden lograr lo que quieran”

La primera campeona olímpica de Venezuela consigue en Tokio el brinco perfecto, y espera hablar pronto con la ucraniana Iness Kravets, a quien considera una inspiración.