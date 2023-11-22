Djokovic, looking to pay off his debt: “The Olympic Games will be one of my top priorities”

Novak Djokovic beat Jannik Sinner in the final in Turin and became champion of his seventh Masters Tournament.

In 2016, Argentinian Juan Martín del Potro was the protagonist of one of the most extraordinary comebacks in the history of tennis.

Operated one of many times in his career - this time on the left wrist - he faced the season close to spring in the Northern Hemisphere. Limited in the pace of play and forced to play almost all his backhand hits with slice, he won the silver medal at the Rio Olympic Games (he lost an epic final with Scotsman Andy Murray) and was the leader of the Argentine team that won the only Davis Cup in the history of that country.

In Brazil, fate seemed to make him a bad move: without a ranking that would allow him to be seeded, the draw placed him, in the first round, against the top favorite, the Serbian Novak Djokovic.

Terrible news that the Argentine turned into one of the most powerful impacts of the first week of the Games. Immediately after the final 7-6 and 7-6, in the middle of the mixed zone and in front of journalists from all over the world, the enormous Nole broke down in tears. The dream of a new Olympic podium meant so much to him.

Apparently, it’s still worth it.

The number one started his 400th week as the best in the world. Historical. The Serbian was already the top winner of Grand Slam (24) and ATP Masters (40), and since Sunday he has also won the most Masters Tournaments (7) thanks to the title won in Turin against the Italian Jannik Sinner. His superb 2023 still has the Davis Cup left (he won it in 2010) and, then, he will begin preparing for 2024 in which he will seek to settle one of the few debts he has: the gold medal at the Olympic Games.

“The Olympic Games will be one of my top priorities,” acknowledged the 36-year-old Serbian tennis player, who after winning the bronze medal in Beijing 2008, only added to his frustration.

In London 2012, Novak lost in the semifinals to the British Andy Murray and the match for third place with the Argentinian Juan Martín Del Potro, who four years later would eliminate him in the first round of Rio 2016; in Tokyo, the one born in Belgrade arrived with the chance to win the “Golden Grand Slam” (the four Grand Slams and the Olympic Games in the same year) after becoming established in Australia, Roland Garros and Wimbledon, but the German Alexander Zverev ended his dream in the semifinals and then the Spaniard Pablo Carreño won him for bronze. Paris, perhaps, is their last chance.

“I can win four Grand Slams and one Olympic gold,” said Djokovic after his title in Turin and anticipated next season: “The calendar will be very busy, going from brick dust, the slowest surface, to the grass, the fastest, to the slowest one. It’s going to be a difficult challenge.” The legendary Roland Garros, which saw him champion three times (2016, 2021 and 2023) and four other times a finalist (2012, 2014, 2015 and 2020), will be the setting for the Olympic Games, from July 27 to August 4.

In Beijing 2008, Novak Djokovic won bronze and shared the podium with Fernando González and Rafael Nadal.

“I always have the greatest ambitions and objectives. That’s not going to change next year, that’s for sure. The momentum I have is still there. The motivation is still there, it’s the same. My body has been listening to me well,” said Djokovic, who reached his 98th title to be just 11 behind the record held by American Jimmy Connors.

Seven of those 98, the Serbian won in this huge 2023 by winning three Grand Slams (Australian Open, United States Open and Roland Garros), two Masters 1000 (Paris and Cincinnati), Adelaide and the recent Masters Tournament: “I’ll hold on as long as I want, as long as I can beat them on the big stage I’ll keep going. Once they start kicking my ass, I’ll probably consider having a little break or maybe a permanent break from professional tennis,” he reflected.

“At the end of the day, people see you perform in the big tournaments, but they don’t see every week and month of dedication trying to develop your form so that you can reach your peak in the tournaments you want,” said Djokovic, warning: “I don’t know if I’m going to have such a good year in 2024, but I’m going to keep this mental freshness. Why stop if you’re still winning the biggest titles?”