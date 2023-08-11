World Boxing takes firm steps in search of IOC recognition after exclusion from the IBA

The IOC suspended the IBA in 2019 and removed the organization from Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024

Olympic boxing is going through a historic moment. After the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided to expel the International Boxing Federation (IBA) from the movement, World Boxing accelerated its quest to be the new organization that will ensure that the sport remains on the Games program, something that has not yet been confirmed for Los Angeles 2028.

In the midst of the crisis between the IBA and the IOC, which was responsible for organizing the entire qualifying process for Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024, World Boxing emerged in April with the United States at the helm and there are already six countries that are officially part of this new federation.

“USA Boxing, New Zealand Boxing, Boxing Australia, GB Boxing, England Boxing and the Dutch Boxing Federation have been confirmed as the first six official members of World Boxing, the new international federation, established to keep boxing at the heart of the Olympic Movement and support the growth and development of the sport locally, regionally, nationally and internationally,” the organization said.

The application process for membership, as explained by World Boxing, was overseen by the Secretary General, Simon Toulson, and the approval of new members is expected in a short time. The requirements they must meet are:

A transparent and open electoral process for the appointment of positions that perform functions



The existence and operation of anti-doping policies and processes recognized by the AMA



Evidence of a structured dispute and appeals resolution process that is fully independent or subject to outside input



Formal recognition by your National Olympic Committee (NOC) or the Ministry of Sports



The IOC organized the qualifiers for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and the same will happen for Paris 2024

The United States was one of the leaders of this movement and the president of USA Boxing, Tyson Lee, celebrated having representation from “national federations from three continents, since it is vital that World Boxing be a truly global effort with nations around the world”.

Simon Toulson, for his part, said that “we look forward to working with World Boxing and all current and future members to create a global sports structure that prioritizes the interest of boxers and operates with rigorous governance practices designed to provide fairness and sports integrity.”

In addition, the Secretary General of World Boxing stressed that “transparency and rigorous governance are fundamental to the way we operate as an organization and all new members have gone through a detailed and meticulous process to secure membership”.

The IOC withdrew recognition from the IBA with 69 votes in favor, one against and 10 abstentions.

Financial irregularities and the investigation into manipulated fights at the Rio 2016 Games led the International Olympic Committee to suspend the International Boxing Federation in 2019, and took away the possibility of organizing the qualification for the Tokyo and Paris Olympic Games.

The conflicting relationship between the IBA (chaired by the Russian Umar Kremlev) and the IOC continued over time, increased even more with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine (IBA is financially backed by the state gas company Gazprom) and, finally, the Olympic Committee decided in June to withdraw its recognition.

“Despite the various opportunities that were given to it, including the road map from 2021 to 2023 to address the various concerns with a real and effective evolution, the IBA was unable to provide the elements that would have allowed the lifting of its suspension... We have an extremely serious problem with the IBA because of its government,” said Thomas Bach, president of the IOC, at the Assembly that decided to exclude the International Federation from the Olympic movement.

“World Boxing will seek recognition from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and plans to work constructively and collaboratively to develop a path that will preserve boxing’s current place in the Olympic competition program in Los Angeles 2028 and beyond,” the new body explained. In November, it will have its first Congress and will elect its authorities, including the presidency. Thus, it will take a new step in search of that recognition. Although there are signs that the sport will remain in Los Angeles 2028, it is not yet confirmed within the program.