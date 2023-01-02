2023 rugby, a more agile and fluid sport

The Webb Ellis Trophy, Bill Beaumont and the New Rules. The president of World Rugby wants an increasingly entertaining sport with a greater volume of fans.

World Rugby launched a set of global regulatory changes that have been in force since January 1st in order to streamline the game and make it more attractive to spectators, without neglecting the safety and integrity of athletes.

In the first place and in general terms, players will be forced to “not waste time”, a rule that can be related to the one that punishes players who slow down the game with the game stopped when they win. As for the lineouts, these must be carried out without delay and, in relation to the scrums, the teams must be ready to form it 30 seconds after it has been called. The penalty applied in these three cases will be a free kick for the opponent team.

In turn, the kicker of a conversion must execute it within 90 seconds from the time the try was scored, even if the ball were in motion and should be rearranged. Otherwise the kick will be nullified. In the case of penalties, the performers will have 60 seconds from the moment they indicated that they intend to kick. The penalty includes the cancellation of the kick and the performance of a scrum.

In addition, the water bearers will be able to enter the field at the time of a try and the referees must be more severe with the dangerous behavior of the players, such as catching an opponent during a ruck. It was also recommended that the Television Match Official (TMO) have a lower participation in order to re-empower the referees while the game stops less.

One of the new implementations suggested by World Rugby for the most prestigious competitions is that of the shooting clock, a kind of stopwatch with a countdown on the stadium’s bright screen. This innovation has already enjoyed a successful pilot test in French rugby. Phil Davies, director of World Rugby, highlighted the need to “ensure that referees, players and fans can watch the countdown”, both in the stadium and on broadcasts.

The shooting clock will play the same role as the possession clock in basketball and will serve as a reference for both players and spectators.

Bill Beaumont, president of World Rugby, said that the new laws look to “a future in which more people want to play and support rugby” and said that they aim to “reduce the risk of injury and where everyone involved in the game has their opinion”.

The application of these imminent modifications will find its first major window during the World Cup, the most important event of 2023 that will be held in nine cities in France between September 8 and October 28.