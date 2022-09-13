Basketball - FIBA Americas Cup 2022 - Final - Brazil v Argentina - Geraldo Magalhaes Sports Gymnasium, Recife, Brazil - September 12, 2022 Argentina's Carlos Delfino in action REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Argentina wins its third FIBA AmeriCup as Carlos Delfino makes history becoming the most decorated basketballer in Argentina alongside Luis Scola

The Argentine basketball left Geraldão Arena in Recife Brazil as 2022 South American Champions for the third time in history after defeating archival Brazil 75-73.

For the 40 year-old forward Carlos Delfino it was his second FIBA South American Championship. The Santa Fe Argentina native has come full circle - from his first AmeriCup Championship in 2004, (also played in Brazil) to now winning his fourth overall title, Defino has witnessed the entire arc of the ‘golden age’ of Argentine basketball.

Basketball - FIBA Americas Cup 2022 - Semifinals - Argentina v United States - Ginasio de Esportes Geraldo Magalhanes, Recife, Brazil - September 10, 2022. Argentina's Carlos Delfino in action with Stephen Zimmerman of the U.S. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

In 2004, Delfino helped Argentina defeat Brazil in the final of the South American Championship and a month later, he secured the country’s only Olympic gold medal defeating Italy 84-69 at the Athens Olympic Games.

Led by Delfino’s ex-teammate and current coach Pablo Prigioni, team Argentina hoisted for the third time the AmeriCup trophy previously won in 2001 and 2011 - when Delfino was part of the starting five of the 2011 Mar de Plata Championship.

Together with Luis Scola, Delfino has won four national titles, which is the most by an individual in the history of the national team. Delfino’s longevity is what stands out - three of the four championships were won across three different decades.