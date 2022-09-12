LEADING THE WORLD WITH THE LATEST OLYMPIC NEWS
Lunes 12 de Septiembre de 2022
Trinidad and Tobago Olympic office robbed over the weekend

The thieves took computers and other IT equipment

Bradley Smith

12 de Septiembre de 2022
Photo courtesy TTOC
The president of the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) is asking for whomever stole IT equipment from their offices to please return them.

Early Friday morning the office of the TTOC in Port-of-Spain was burglarized with IT equipment the main target.

Diane Henderson, president of the TTOC told Guardian Media Sports the server units which make up the server with the computer information were taken, along with clothing and other small items.

“It’s important for us to do our work. To someone outside, it’s just hardware, that be the value to them, but to us, it is about being able to continue our work for the athletes and the young people of T&T,” she said.

Newly elected President of the TTOC Diane Henderson. Photo provided by: TTOC
“With the Commonwealth Games coming up, we would have already started preparations, and it is important for us to have this database and this information. We are putting out a call to get these units back so we can continue our work.”

Trinidad and Tobago will host the Commonwealth Youth Games in August 2023. In the meantime, the TTOC will look for a new office to call home while repairs are made to the old one.

Henderson stressed the new office needs to be move in ready, and have adequate security for her staff.

