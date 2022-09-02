Afro swim cap approved for Olympic use

The International Swimming Federation (FINA) has approved a new swim cap for afro hair for use in all top-level competitions.

The new cap, which is designed specifically for thick and curly hair, such as dreadlocks and braids was initially disallowed for use at the Olympics last year.

Soul Cap, who manufacturers the groundbreaking gear called FINA’s approval ‘a huge step in the right direction’.

“We’re excited to see the future of a sport that’s becoming more inclusive,” it said.

Afro hair is fuller and naturally drier due to the lack of cell layers. Bleach and sodium hypochlorite used in swimming pools further ‘dry out’ hair leading to cap issues.

“Using the smaller swimming caps that everyone else would use - it would fit on my head.

“But because I put oil in my hair, when I was swimming it would just keep sliding off and my hair would get wet,” said Kejai Terrelonge, who lives in Birmingham England.

Fina executive director Brent Nowicki said the announcement “follows a period of review and discussion on cap design between Fina and Soul Cap over the past year. Promoting diversity and inclusivity is at the heart of FINA’s work, and it is very important that all aquatic athletes have access to the appropriate swimwear.”

Soul Cap had previously said that FINA told them that their caps weren’t suitable for use because they didn’t follow the natural shape of the head.

Many swimmers criticized the FINA statements, saying it would discourage African-Americans from participating in the sport.

As a result, over the last year FINA reviewed the matter and noted “the importance of inclusivity and representation”.

Soul Cap hailed the new ruling, “[Its not} just about the Olympics and other high-profile events” but “competitive swimming at every level, bringing inclusive swimwear into competitive swimming, and helping to bring down some of the obstacles that are keeping swimmers away from the sport,” the company said.