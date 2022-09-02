LEADING THE WORLD WITH THE LATEST OLYMPIC NEWS
Viernes 2 de Septiembre de 2022
IOCWKFOlympicsANOC Español Paris 2024Teqball
Articles

Afro swim cap approved for Olympic use

After banning the ‘Soul Cap’ at last year’s Tokyo Olympics FINA has reversed the decision and has approved the cap for all levels of competition

Jim Reindel

Por

Jim Reindel
2 de Septiembre de 2022

The International Swimming Federation (FINA) has approved a new swim cap for afro hair for use in all top-level competitions.

The new cap, which is designed specifically for thick and curly hair, such as dreadlocks and braids was initially disallowed for use at the Olympics last year.

Soul Cap, who manufacturers the groundbreaking gear called FINA’s approval ‘a huge step in the right direction’.

“We’re excited to see the future of a sport that’s becoming more inclusive,” it said.

Afro hair is fuller and naturally drier due to the lack of cell layers. Bleach and sodium hypochlorite used in swimming pools further ‘dry out’ hair leading to cap issues.

“Using the smaller swimming caps that everyone else would use - it would fit on my head.

“But because I put oil in my hair, when I was swimming it would just keep sliding off and my hair would get wet,” said Kejai Terrelonge, who lives in Birmingham England.

Fina executive director Brent Nowicki said the announcement “follows a period of review and discussion on cap design between Fina and Soul Cap over the past year. Promoting diversity and inclusivity is at the heart of FINA’s work, and it is very important that all aquatic athletes have access to the appropriate swimwear.”

Soul Cap had previously said that FINA told them that their caps weren’t suitable for use because they didn’t follow the natural shape of the head.

Many swimmers criticized the FINA statements, saying it would discourage African-Americans from participating in the sport.

As a result, over the last year FINA reviewed the matter and noted “the importance of inclusivity and representation”.

Soul Cap hailed the new ruling, “[Its not} just about the Olympics and other high-profile events” but “competitive swimming at every level, bringing inclusive swimwear into competitive swimming, and helping to bring down some of the obstacles that are keeping swimmers away from the sport,” the company said.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Soul CapFINABrent Nowicki

Recent Articles

Afro swim cap approved for Olympic use

After banning the ‘Soul Cap’ at last year’s Tokyo Olympics FINA has reversed the decision and has approved the cap for all levels of competition

Australia out of running to host 2023 AFC Asian Cup

The country will shift their focus to hosting the 2026 women’s tournament

Tickets go on sale for Lake Placid 2023 Winter World University Games

International spectators and locals alike can now get their hands on tickets for the largest international winter collegiate sporting event.

Germany to host 2022 FINA Diving World Cup

Berlin will be home to both the FINA Diving World Cup and FINA Swimming World Cup in October

Bobsled driver Elana Meyers Taylor to join USOPC Board of Directors

As the most decorated Black Winter Olympian, the five-time medalist brings a wealth of recent experience to the table and is an advocate for gender and racial parity
MAS NOTICIAS