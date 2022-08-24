ANOC announces the nomination of H.E. Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani as the sole candidate for Senior Vice President





Soccer Football - One year to go until the 2022 World Cup in Qatar - Corniche Fishing Spot, Doha, Qatar - November 21, 2021 FIFA president Gianni Infantino, President of Qatar Olympic Committee Joaan bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani and CEO of Hublot Ricardo Guadalupe during the event REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari

The Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) has informed the world’s National Olympic Committees the President of the Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC), H.E. Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad al-Thani, is the only candidate for election to the position of senior vice president for the 2022-2026 term.

The ANOC constitution provides that all Continental Committees had until August 20 to confirm if their nominee would stand for the Senior Vice President post.

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - ANOC World Beach Games - Beach Soccer - Women's Final - Great Britain v Spain - Katara Beach, Doha, Qatar - October 16, 2019 Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani watches the match REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari/File Photo

The Olympic Council of Asia confirmed that indeed, Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani would be its nominee for the position of Senior Vice President for the 2022-2026 quadrennium.

The election will take place during the XXVI ANOC General Assembly in Seoul on October 19-21.

Robin Mitchell, the current Acting President of Oceania National Olympic Committees (ONOC) and the ANOC, is the sole candidate for the election of President.