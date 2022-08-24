Articles

ANOC announces the nomination of H.E. Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani as the sole candidate for Senior Vice President

Current Acting ANOC President and President of the Oceania National Olympic Committees (ONOC) Robin Mitchell will also be the sole candidate for election as President

Jim Reindel

Por

Jim Reindel
24 de Agosto de 2022


Soccer Football - One year to go until the 2022 World Cup in Qatar - Corniche Fishing Spot, Doha, Qatar - November 21, 2021 FIFA president Gianni Infantino, President of Qatar Olympic Committee Joaan bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani and CEO of Hublot Ricardo Guadalupe during the event REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari
Soccer Football - One year to go until the 2022 World Cup in Qatar - Corniche Fishing Spot, Doha, Qatar - November 21, 2021 FIFA president Gianni Infantino, President of Qatar Olympic Committee Joaan bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani and CEO of Hublot Ricardo Guadalupe during the event REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari

The Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) has informed the world’s National Olympic Committees the President of the Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC), H.E. Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad al-Thani, is the only candidate for election to the position of senior vice president for the 2022-2026 term.

The ANOC constitution provides that all Continental Committees had until August 20 to confirm if their nominee would stand for the Senior Vice President post.

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - ANOC World Beach Games - Beach Soccer - Women's Final - Great Britain v Spain - Katara Beach, Doha, Qatar - October 16, 2019 Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani watches the match REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - ANOC World Beach Games - Beach Soccer - Women's Final - Great Britain v Spain - Katara Beach, Doha, Qatar - October 16, 2019 Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani watches the match REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari/File Photo

The Olympic Council of Asia confirmed that indeed, Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani would be its nominee for the position of Senior Vice President for the 2022-2026 quadrennium.

The election will take place during the XXVI ANOC General Assembly in Seoul on October 19-21.

Robin Mitchell, the current Acting President of Oceania National Olympic Committees (ONOC) and the ANOC, is the sole candidate for the election of President.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

H.E. Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-ThaniANOCONOCRobin MitchellQatar Olympic Committee

Recent Articles

$5 million donation will help expand Utah Olympic Park

A large donation by the George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Foundation will help to complete the second phase of the Utah Olympic Park expansion with hopes set on hosting the 2030 or 2034 Winter Games

Animal rights organization reaches out to IOC regarding issues with potential Paris 2024 sponsor

LVMH has not yet signed on as a sponsor for Paris 2024, though they are in negotiations with the Paris 2024 Organizing Committee

Constitutional Court of Guatemala challenges the IOC and confirms the nullity of the current National Olympic Committee

The IOC had warned if that decision was not reversed, it could suspend the COG, which would affect the athletes heading to Paris 2024

Corte Constitucional de Guatemala desafía al COI y confirma la nulidad del actual Comité Olímpico Nacional

El COI había advertido que de no revocarse esa decisión podría suspender al COG lo que afectaría a los atletas con rumbo a París 2024

Bronze medal from 1896 games in Athens Greece up for auction

Found it a drawer in Shropshire UK, the medal from first modern Olympics expected to fetch around $30,000
MAS NOTICIAS