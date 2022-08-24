ANOC announces the nomination of H.E. Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani as the sole candidate for Senior Vice President

The Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) has informed the world’s National Olympic Committees the President of the Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC), H.E. Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad al-Thani, is the only candidate for election to the position of senior vice president for the 2022-2026 term.
The ANOC constitution provides that all Continental Committees had until August 20 to confirm if their nominee would stand for the Senior Vice President post.
The Olympic Council of Asia confirmed that indeed, Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani would be its nominee for the position of Senior Vice President for the 2022-2026 quadrennium.
The election will take place during the XXVI ANOC General Assembly in Seoul on October 19-21.
Robin Mitchell, the current Acting President of Oceania National Olympic Committees (ONOC) and the ANOC, is the sole candidate for the election of President.