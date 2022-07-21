International Ski Federation officially takes reigns of three snow sports from International Paralympic Committee

Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games - Para Alpine Skiing - Men's Giant Slalom Sitting - Run 2 - National Alpine Skiing Centre, Yanqing district, Beijing, China - March 10, 2022. Jesper Pedersen of Norway in action. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

The International Ski Federation (FIS) moves forward governing and overseeing Para Alpine skiing, Para cross-country skiing and Para snowboard along the road to the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Paralympics.

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has officially agreed to the transfer, a transition which they believe will be a major step forward for the development and growth of the three Para snow sports.

Ninety-four percent of FIS members voted in favor of taking on the new responsibilities during the 53rd International Ski Congress on May 26, in Milan, Italy. A contract was signed between the two parties to formally transfer the governance of the three Para snow sports.

The transfer of power became official last week following further approval from the FIS membership and the IPC Governing Board.

Twelve-time Para alpine skiing medalist Chris Waddell, who currently serves as a Paralympics analyst with NBC Sports, shared his thoughts about the change with Around the Rings.

“From a macro level, it’s a good thing to be part of the sport’s governing body – it meant a lot to me that I was on the U.S. Ski Team and that we weren’t separate,” said Waddell, who spent 11 years on the team, winning 32 national titles. “The biggest question is what will be the best fit for the athletes. I hope that this will be the best fit and I’ve heard some encouraging things.”

Discussions between FIS and the IPC began in March after FIS was granted preferred status by the IPC Governing Board in relation to the three sports.

The two organizations said they will cooperate throughout the summer months to ensure a smooth transition and handover ahead of next winter’s season.

IPC president Andrew Parsons commended sport leaders at his organization, while putting his trust in FIS to successfully oversee, develop and create enhanced interest in the three para sports.

“To have an overwhelming majority of FIS members vote in favor of this transfer of governance underlines the extremely strong appetite FIS has to develop and grow the three Para snow sports,” Parsons said. “On behalf of the IPC, I would like to pay tribute to every single person who has contributed to the development of Para Alpine Skiing, Para Cross-Country and Para Snowboard while the three sports have been under the stewardship of the IPC.

“Undoubtedly, the three sports will leave the IPC much stronger than when they joined and are now ready for their next stage of growth under the guidance of FIS. I’d also like to thank FIS President Johan Eliasch and his team for their desire and passion to make this move.”

Eliasch, who was re-elected during the Milan Congress in late May, albeit under controversial circumstances, said FIS is ready, willing and able to take on the new challenge and welcome the three Para sports under the ski and snowboard federation umbrella.

“Para Snowsports is a testament to all the values that our sport transmits and an integral part of our strategy,” Eliasch said. “FIS represents a modern, diverse and inclusive organization. Therefore, it is a great pleasure that we have been in an excellent exchange with the International Paralympic Committee and are finally able to include the Para disciplines and their athletes in the FIS family.

“This will strengthen the development of the sport and send a powerful message,” the ski federation boss added.

Alpine and cross-country skiing has been contested as part of the program ever since the inaugural Winter Paralympics were held in Örnsköldsvik, Sweden in 1976. Para snowboarding was first introduced with snowboard cross as part of the Alpine skiing disciplines at the Sochi 2014 Paralympics. It was then contested separately in PyeongChang 2018 with ten events in two disciplines for men and women – snowboard cross and banked slalom.

On September 22, 1989, the IPC replaced the International Coordination Committee of World Sports Organizations for the disabled as the governing body of the Paralympic movement, and the various winter Para sports, with Robert Steadward as its inaugural president.

The three Para winter sports had been governed by the IPC ever since, until last week’s official transfer of power.

The XIV Paralympic Winter Games are scheduled for March 6-15, 2026 in Milano and Cortina, Italy.

The commitment is to organize an event that leaves above all an important social legacy,” Italian Paralympic Committee president Luca Pancalli told Italian news agency ANSA last month.

“An Olympics must be built not only economically sustainable but also for social development. I am convinced that we are organizing the most important event for the future of the country.”

