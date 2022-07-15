Tokyo named host of 2025 World Athletics Championships

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Athletics - Men's 100m - Final - OLS - Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - August 1, 2021. Lamont Marcell Jacobs of Italy crosses the finish line and wins gold REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY SEARCH "POY SPORTS" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "REUTERS POY" FOR ALL BEST OF 2021 PACKAGES

Tokyo will again feature the world’s best athletes after the city was named to host the World Athletics Championships in 2025.

The decision was announced at the council’s meeting in Eugene, Oregon ahead of the first day of competition at the World Athletics Championships. Tokyo was selected over Nairobi, Silesia and Singapore.

“I hope this will be a shining light for Japan,” said World Athletics president Sebastian Coe. “There was an extremely strong field of candidates to host the World Athletics Championships 2025, and Tokyo offered a compelling bid.”

Workers are seen at the National Stadium, the main venue of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, August 10, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

The Tokyo National Stadium was the site of athletics competition for the Olympic Games last summer, and is ready for a quick turnaround to host the world’s best again in 2025.

Although the World Athletics Championships are normally every two years, Budapest will be the site of the 2023 version, as this year’s version was pushed back one year in order to accommodate the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, which were also pushed back a year due to the pandemic.