Indiana to Host Ukrainian Olympic Wrestlers

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Wrestling - Greco-Roman - Men's 67kg - Medal Ceremony - Makuhari Messe Hall A, Chiba, Japan - August 4, 2021. Silver medallist Parviz Nasibov of Ukraine poses with his medal REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

Governor Eric Holcomb of Indiana announced today that the state will be hosting the Ukrainian Olympic Greco-Roman wrestling team during their three-week stay in the Hoosier state.

Hammond Central High School in Northwest Indiana, just south of Chicago will host the wrestlers in conjunction with the Indiana Sports Corp and South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority.

“Indiana Sports Corp is proud to partner with the State of Indiana and the SSCVA to provide a training location for the Ukrainian Olympic Greco-Roman Wrestling Team,” said Ryan Vaughn, Indiana Sports Corp President. “Indiana offers premier sports facilities across the state, and we are grateful our Team Indiana partner SSCVA raised their hand to take on this opportunity.”

The team travels to Indiana today, and visit the school’s facilities. The Ukrainians will have joint training sessions and meetings with local wrestlers and have access to use the state-of-the-art high school facility which opened in 2021, which includes a weight room, track, football field, gymnasium, and pool.

“The School City of Hammond is excited to welcome the Ukrainian Olympic Greco-Roman Wrestling Team to train and utilize the state-of-the-art athletic facilities at Hammond Central High School,” stated Scott Miller, Hammond Schools Superintendent. “The opportunity to host world-class athletes and have them work alongside our student athletes is incredible and we look forward to their arrival.”

The South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority (SSCVA) is handling local logistics for the team and plans to provide several offsite experiences, including a welcome reception, throughout the duration of their time in Indiana.

“Northwest Indiana and the SSCVA are honored to be hosting the Ukrainian Olympic athletes,” said David Uran, President and CEO of the SSCVA. “This is a fantastic opportunity for the region to extend our Hoosier hospitality while we assist these athletes to reach their Olympic dreams.”

The Ukrainian Olympic Greco-Roman wrestling team has a history of success at the Summer Olympics. In Tokyo Olympics the team ranked third. They took gold in the 87kg weight class and a silver medal in the 67kg category.

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Wrestling - Freestyle - Women's 62kg - Bronze medal match - Makuhari Messe Hall A, Chiba, Japan - August 4, 2021. Iryna Koliadenko of Ukraine celebrates after winning bronze REUTERS/Leah Millis

Governor Holcomb’s and Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers’ met last March with the Ambassador of Ukraine in Washington DC just two weeks after the Russian invasion of Ukraine began. Holcomb voiced his commitment to do anything his state could offer to assist during their time of need.