Because of a thief, Polish star Anita Włodarczyk will be absent from the World Athletics Championships in Eugene

Anita Włodarczyk after surgery (Instagram)

Anita Włodarczyk faced the worst case scenario after her medical: she will miss the upcoming World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon and the rest of the season.

Despite the adversity, she hopes to continue making history at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

And all because of a thief.

The 36-year-old Polish star, considered the best hammer thrower of all-time, underwent surgery on her leg Monday as a result of an injury incurred when she was running after a criminal who tried to steal her car.

Włodarczyk, Olympic champion in 2012, 2016 and 2020 and the first woman in history to throw the hammer over 80 meters (82.98m), recounted the entire drama and the final report on her social media networks after undergoing surgery.

“Sometimes fate has other plans. My track season has come to an end. When I ran after the thief I totally tore my thigh tendon. The adrenaline was such that I didn’t even feel it”, wrote Włodarczyk who was preparing to compete for a potential fifth gold medal in a World Championship at the famous Hayward Field in Eugene.

“Yesterday I had a successful operation under the supervision of Dr. Robert Śmigielski, who operated on me for the fifth time during my sports career. I know I am under the excellent medical care of the doctor and his team,” said Włodarczyk, who in 2024 could join Carl Lewis and Al Oerter as the only track and field athletes to win an individual Olympic event four times.

“I have always emerged victorious from every injury and now I think it will be too. I have a lot of rehab work to do.”

After recalling the years before Tokyo 2020 when her knee was operated on, and she managed to return to the Olympic podium, the legendary athlete assured “in two years I will be back on the podium in Paris but now with my leg in a cast for a few weeks.”

“Thanks for all the support. I’m glad you’re with me outside the athletics stadium too. I will do my best to get behind the wheel again next year and bring you joy and emotions.”

Anita Włodarczyk (Marek Biczyk/ newspix.pl)

Włodarczyk was in great form this season. At the beginning of May, she was already throwing more than 78 meters, which placed her at the forefront of the world ranking.

She was on the list of competitors for the 98th Polish Championship to be held this weekend in Suwałki. Everyone thought she would regain the national title she last won in 2018, as an injury excluded her from the next two editions. She returned to the competition a year ago, but had to acknowledge the superiority of Malwina Kopron.

But to the surprise of all fans, Włodarczyk did not appear in the shooting circle. On Saturday she reported on her social networks what had happened to her when she left her training on Thursday:

“Dear friends, a stranger broke into my car. I caught the thief and handed him over to the police. Unfortunately I paid for it with a muscle injury. Diagnosed injury. Operation on Monday. Thanks to the police for the quick intervention,” she said.

“After my career, I think I will fight in MMA or UFC as our champion,” she joked, referring to her encounter with the malefactor.

The injury would be more complicated than she and her followers thought. Sports connoisseurs know that muscles don’t heal quickly so in addition to the World Championships in Oregon, she will say goodbye to the European Championships in Munich in August.

If she returns for the 2023 Worlds, she could aim to become the first woman to win five world titles in a singles event.