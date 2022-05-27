“Toon In!” wins Illustrated Sports Book of the Year award

Toon In!, a cartoon book illustrating the story of the modern Olympic Games has won the prestigious Illustrated Sports Book of the Year Award at the Sunday Times Sports Book Awards 2022 in London.

Michael Payne, former Director of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and a long-time Olympic commentator, pulled together over 1,200 Olympic-themed cartoons from over 400 cartoonists representing 50 countries, along with his own commentary, to produce a unique 500-page coffee table book.

“I have always admired the incredible skill and visual genius of the cartoonist,” said Payne. “It’s that ability to tell the most incredible stories and reveal hidden truths, often without words.”

Payne said the book began as something to do during COVID-19 lockdowns and grew from there.

All profits from Toon In! are being donated to four charities: Back Up Trust, Cartooning for Peace, Peace and Sport and Yunus Sports Hub.

“I am proud and very honored to be presented with the prestigious Illustrated Sports Book of the Year Award. I would also like to thank the IOC for not suing me for libel!” Payne said.



