Caribbean Games organizers scramble to find replacement sites after a pair of venue cancellations

The Executive Board of the Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees (CANOC) held an emergency meeting last week after two venues cancelled plans to host sporting events during the 2022 Caribbean Games in Guadeloupe.

Local organizers were notified of the cancellations only days away from the 50 days to go milestone. Region Guadeloupe and the City of Baie-Mahault were due to host track cycling, athletics, and netball, but ultimately the venues for those sports were not made available for use during the Games.

Nonetheless, local organizers went to work to find replacement venues for the three sports affected by the cancellations. Replacement venues were found for two of the three sports in Le Gosier and Petit-Bourg, according to CANOC.

Athletics will now be held at the Roger Zami Stadium in Le Gosier, while netball will be played at the Laura Flessel Sports Center in Petit-Bourg, which was already scheduled to host the Caribbean Games Esports series.

The Roger Zami Stadium features a six-lane track, which is narrower than the eight-lane tracks generally used at major international athletics competitions. However, CANOC and local organizers will likely be satisfied to have saved one of the region’s most popular sports from elimination.

Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for track cycling. Local organizers were unable to find a suitable replacement venue for the discipline, and thus it was cut from the sports program of the 2022 Caribbean Games.

Despite the recent setbacks, Alain Soreze, President of the Organizing Committee, remained confident in delivering the first-ever Caribbean Games.

He stated, “the organizing committee is counting on the mobilization of volunteers, sponsors, and the support of local and state authorities that have expressed their commitment, to offer the Caribbean Youth this moment of history, celebration, and sports competitions.”

The membership of CANOC will meet virtually on Tuesday to discuss the challenges still facing the 2022 Caribbean Games.

Speaking at the Chefs Seminar last month, CANOC President Brian Lewis stated, “each NOC/CGA is being called upon to do more. This is an investment in the Caribbean’s youths [and] the future of our region.” It’s a future that is moving closer and closer everyday as the clock continues to tick down to the start of the first-ever Caribbean Games.

The historic first edition of the Caribbean Games will take place in Guadeloupe from June 29 to July 3, 2022