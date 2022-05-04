USA Weightlifting off to strong start at IWF Junior World Championships

Hampton Morris (USA) the most outstanding weightlifter at the U17 World Cup in Jeddah (IWF)

With six days still remaining in the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) Junior World Championships, the USA team is in position for one of their best ever showings.

Leila Cook (55kg) and Hampton Morris (61kg) have combined for three medals, four personal best records, a junior world record and a senior American record at the event in Heraklion, Greece.

Not too bad, and there are still six more days of competition to go.

Morris, 18, won the 61kg junior world title, to go with his 2021 youth world title he won in Saudi Arabia. An opening clean and jerk of 150kg was followed by a lift of 154kg, easily good enough for gold.

But he wasn’t satisfied with that.

Morris set his sights on a junior world record of 160kg, and despite it being four kg higher than his personal best, the record is now his.

“I always knew I had a shot at it,” Morris said. “I want to make it to senior worlds later this year, and then hopefully Paris in 2024.”

Cook, 20, was listed as an alternate for the team and made the most of her opportunity. She set a personal record of 106kg in the clean and jerk, and grabbed a silver medal in the process.

“It feels really good. I was like, ‘wow, I’m really up here on the podium,’” she said.



