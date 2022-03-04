Parsons makes impassioned call for peace during Paralympics opening ceremony speech

Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games - Opening Ceremony - National Stadium, Beijing, China - March 4, 2022. International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons gives a speech during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

International Paralympic Committee (IPC) President Andrew Parsons took to the podium in the National Stadium during one of the most politically fraught periods in Paralympic history. He delivered a passionate, spirited, and demanding call for peace.

He stressed, “tonight I want, I must, begin with a message of peace.” His tone then shifted to what sounded like exasperated anger, stating, “I am horrified at what is taking place in the world right now.”

He added, “The 21st century is a time for dialogue not war.” Like his Olympic counterpart Thomas Bach, he reminded the world of the importance of the Olympic Truce, maintaining that it must be “respected and observed, not violated.”

Perhaps in reference to a reported deterioration in camaraderie in the Paralympic Village, the Brazilian leader of the Paralympic movement noted, “Paralympic athletes from 46 nations will compete with each other, not against each other,” adding “they will showcase the best of humanity.”

Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games - Opening Ceremony - National Stadium, Beijing, China - March 4, 2022. International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons gives a speech during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

He also provided the athletes present with the advice that “an opponent does not have to be an enemy,“ while noting ”change starts with sport.” It was widely reported that actions from athletes spurred the IPC’s decision to decline the entries of athletes from Russia and Belarus earlier this week.

He wrapped up his message of peace by stating, “the Paralympic Movement calls on world authorities to promote peace, understanding and inclusion.”

Finally, Parsons let his Brazilian origins sneak through, thanking the crowd, athletes, gathered dignitaries, and those watching around the world in the language of his native country. Parsons then concluded his remarks by shouting “peace!”