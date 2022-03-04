HOMENEWSESPAÑOL
Friday March 4, 2022
Recent HeadlinesBeijing 2022OpinionPodcasts
Articles

Parsons makes impassioned call for peace during Paralympics opening ceremony speech

IPC President Andrew Parsons delivered prescient remarks on the tenuous global situation during his speech at the opening ceremony for the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics.

By
Matt Nelsen
March 4, 2022
matt.nelsen@aroundtherings.com
Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games - Opening Ceremony - National Stadium, Beijing, China - March 4, 2022. International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons gives a speech during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games - Opening Ceremony - National Stadium, Beijing, China - March 4, 2022. International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons gives a speech during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

International Paralympic Committee (IPC) President Andrew Parsons took to the podium in the National Stadium during one of the most politically fraught periods in Paralympic history. He delivered a passionate, spirited, and demanding call for peace.

He stressed, “tonight I want, I must, begin with a message of peace.” His tone then shifted to what sounded like exasperated anger, stating, “I am horrified at what is taking place in the world right now.”

He added, “The 21st century is a time for dialogue not war.” Like his Olympic counterpart Thomas Bach, he reminded the world of the importance of the Olympic Truce, maintaining that it must be “respected and observed, not violated.”

Perhaps in reference to a reported deterioration in camaraderie in the Paralympic Village, the Brazilian leader of the Paralympic movement noted, “Paralympic athletes from 46 nations will compete with each other, not against each other,” adding “they will showcase the best of humanity.”

Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games - Opening Ceremony - National Stadium, Beijing, China - March 4, 2022. International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons gives a speech during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games - Opening Ceremony - National Stadium, Beijing, China - March 4, 2022. International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons gives a speech during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

He also provided the athletes present with the advice that “an opponent does not have to be an enemy,“ while noting ”change starts with sport.” It was widely reported that actions from athletes spurred the IPC’s decision to decline the entries of athletes from Russia and Belarus earlier this week.

He wrapped up his message of peace by stating, “the Paralympic Movement calls on world authorities to promote peace, understanding and inclusion.”

Finally, Parsons let his Brazilian origins sneak through, thanking the crowd, athletes, gathered dignitaries, and those watching around the world in the language of his native country. Parsons then concluded his remarks by shouting “peace!”

TOPICS

Beijing 2022Winter ParalympicsIPCAndrew ParsonsSpeech

Recent Articles

Parsons makes impassioned call for peace during Paralympics opening ceremony speech

IPC President Andrew Parsons delivered prescient remarks on the tenuous global situation during his speech at the opening ceremony for the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics.

IOC President on his organization’s effort to aid the Ukrainian Olympic community

IOC President Thomas Bach released an open letter to the Olympic movement detailing the steps his organization will take to aid the Olympic community in Ukraine. The letter comes as the international sports community continues to feel the effects of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

IOC favors open approach in regard to Russia and Belarus sanctions: no definitive timeline for strengthening or lifting of sanctions

IOC President Thomas Bach spoke with reporters in regards to his organization’s ongoing sanctions against Russia and Belarus after the two nations violated the Olympic Truce. He did not indicate a clear timeline or plan of action when it came to lifting or strengthening the sanctions imposed on the two nations.

Una luz en el duro 2022 de Djokovic: Francia dejará de exigir pase sanitario y el serbio podría jugar Roland Garros

La decisión de las autoridades francesas es el primer dato positivo en 2022 para Djokovic, que además de ser deportado de Australia y perder el número uno del mundo a manos del ruso Daniil Medvedev, esta semana se despidió de Marian Vajda, uno de sus entrenadores por más de 15 años.

Tras la dura experiencia en Pekín, la invasión rusa deja a Kamila Valieva fuera del Mundial francés

La ola de sanciones contra el deporte ruso a causa de la invasión bélica a Ucrania ordenada por Vladimir Putin sigue salpicando también a disciplinas populares y figuras famosas.