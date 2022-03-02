IPC will allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete in Paralympics

Russian President Vladimir Putin poses for a photo with paralympic athletes during a visit at the Russian International Olympic University in Sochi, Russia December 3, 2019. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has agreed to allow athletes from the Russian Paralympic Committee and Belarus Paralympic Committee to compete in the 2022 Beijing Paralympics, which begin on Friday, but not for their own country.

Russian and Belarusian athletes will compete as neutrals under the Paralympic flag and anthem, and won’t be included in the medal table.

A statement released by the IPC said, “It is deeply disappointing such action is required. However, the IPC Governing Board believes it is necessary in order to hold governments to account for actions that impact directly on the Paralympic Movement, the Paralympic Games and Paralympic athletes. This is especially so given the origins of the Paralympic Movement, arising out of the horrific events of the Second World War.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with participants of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games and medalists representing the Russian Paralympic Committee during an awarding ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia September 13, 2021. Sputnik/Valeriy Melnikov/Kremlin via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.

In addition, the Russian delegation must cover the Russian Paralympic Committee symbol on their uniforms in all ceremonies and competitions, while the Belarus delegation must cover the Belarus flag on their uniforms in all ceremonies and competitions.

“The IPC and wider Paralympic Movement is greatly concerned by the gross violations of the Olympic Truce by the Russian and Belarussian governments in the days prior to the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Games,” said IPC President Andrew Parsons. “The IPC Governing Board is united it its condemnation of these actions and was in agreement they cannot go unnoticed or unaddressed.”

The IPC Governing Board also will not hold any events in Russia or Belarus until further notice, and the Paralympic Honor which was bestowed to Russian president Vladimir Putin has been withdrawn.

Close to 650 Paralympians from 48 delegations will be competing in Beijing from March 4-13 and Parsons wants to make certain they are all treated with respect.

“I expect all participating National Paralympic Committees to treat the neutral athletes as they would any other athletes at these Games, no matter how difficult this may be. Unlike their respective governments, these Paralympic athletes and officials are not the aggressors, they are here to compete in a sport event like everybody else.”



