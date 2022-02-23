Medals unveiled for 2022 World Games

Obverse side of medals presented at the 2022 World Games. Photos provided by: TWG2022

Organizers of the Birmingham 2022 World Games unveiled the medals for the quadrennial event today during a mock medal ceremony at the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame. The medals will be presented to the winners and podium placers at the upcoming 2022 World Games.

The medals feature design elements on both sides, with the obverse side depicting a Birmingham cityscape surrounded by various sports pictograms, and the reverse side displaying the International World Games Association (IWGA) logo along with more sports pictograms. The b-shaped logo of the local organizing committee also has a prominent place on the medal, forming part of the outline itself.

The mock medal ceremony featured three athletes and one medal presenter, much like any traditional medal ceremony. The medals were presented to the athletes by Ron Froehlich, Honorary Life President of the International World Games Association. The three athletes included in the medal reveal ceremony, Jennifer Chandler, Mark Everett, and Bryan Kirkland, all have significant ties to Alabama.

Reverse side of medals presented at the 2022 World Games. Photo provided by: TWG2022

Jennifer Chandler, a native of Alabama, won the women’s 3m springboard diving event at the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal. Mark Everett, a three-time Olympian, served as head coach of the track and field team at Birmingham-Southern College. Lastly, Bryan Kirkland, an Oneonta, Alabama native and two-time Paralympic champion, represented one of the innovations of Birmingham 2022; the inclusion of adaptive athletes on the sports program.

Nick Sellers, CEO of The World Games 2022, stated, “just as athletes from around the world will soon step up to seize their moment of glory, this is Birmingham’s moment to step up on the global stage. Now that the Olympics are over, we are the world’s next, big international sports competition.”

He continued, “we are honored and proud to bring the world here for the first international multi-sport event with full venues since the pandemic. The world is clamoring to reconnect and we can’t wait to witness history as amazing athletes compete for these medals.”

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin also spoke on the occasion, stating, “these medals will serve as an international symbol of excellence in athleticism and sportsmanship.”

He concluded, “as the mayor of Birmingham, hosting The World Games in our great city is our medal of honor. There will be many winners during the Games. Birmingham is certainly one of them.”

Birmingham is slated to host the 2022 World Games from July 7 to 17, 2022.